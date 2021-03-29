FTC shuts down savings app Beam under tentative settlement

Beam aimed to let users earn higher interest rates on their money by engaging with its mobile savings app.

Beam — the mobile savings app that imploded last year after a CNBC investigation revealed dozens of customers were unable to get their money out — has been shut down for good under a tentative settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

As part of the settlement, Beam is banned from operating a mobile banking app or any other product or service that can be used to deposit, store, or withdraw funds. It also is prohibited from misrepresenting the interest rates, restrictions, and other aspects of any financial product or service.

The company must also refund approximately $2.6 million in customer deposits and interest.

The agreement, which must still be approved by a federal judge in San Francisco, bars the company's founder, Yinan "Aaron" Du, from operating a similar business in the future. Under the settlement, neither Beam nor Du admit wrongdoing.

"The message here is simple for mobile banking apps and similar services: Don't lie about your customers' ability to get their money when they need it," said Daniel Kaufman, the FTC's Acting Director of Consumer Protection, in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Beam and Du did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Beam, which launched in 2019, billed itself as "the first mobile high-interest savings account for the 99%."

The company claimed that its lean business model, operating exclusively through an app with no physical branches, allowed it to pay customers much higher interest on deposits than a traditional bank, with "24/7 access" to their money.