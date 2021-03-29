The EU’s huge Covid stimulus plan has hit an obstacle— and it could delay the funds

This photo taken on November 12, 2020, shows stocked up chairs inside a closed restaurant on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.

LONDON — The European Union's much-needed coronavirus stimulus plan has hit a stumbling block after the German constitutional court raised questions about how the new debt is being taken on.

The EU's 27 nations agreed in July to tap financial markets via the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, and raise 750 billion euros ($883 billion) to tackle the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus. It was described at the time as a "Hamiltonian moment" for the bloc, in reference to the deal struck by U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton to convert previous debts into joint obligations of the federal union.

Though EU countries share many political decisions, each nation has full control over its fiscal arrangements. Agreeing to take on new debt proved controversial for more fiscally-conservative nations, who worry their taxpayers might face a higher bill as a result.

This was the case in the Netherlands, for example, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed at the time the unique nature of the deal: it is meant to be a one-off event to deal with an unprecedented and severe economic shock across the region.

But this argument has not convinced every EU-sceptic.

A group in Germany, called the Citizens' Will Alliance, complained to the country's constitutional court that the European treaties do not allow the bloc to take on debt jointly. As a result, the German court on Friday stopped a law that would have paved the way for the European Commission to raise the funds. The German judges said they had to first rule on a motion for an interim injunction on the law.

"We are aware that the Recovery Fund is a political project already decided upon. However, given the considerable risks involved, the federal government should ensure that borrowing at the EU level and a circumvention of the fiscal rules does not become a permanent solution," the German constitutional court said on Friday.

It comes despite 478 out of 645 German lawmakers giving the ratification of the law the greenlight last week.