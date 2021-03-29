It's time to get 'aggressive' on these stocks, Wells Fargo says
An employee, right, helps a customer change a license plate bulb outside an AutoZone store in Princeton, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
One group of stocks that was produced pandemic-era winners could be primed for another surge, according to Wells Fargo.
Hardline retail — auto parts and home improvement, in particular — saw their sales hold up or even increase during the pandemic, but many have seen their stock prices slow in recent months. With other sectors having caught up, it is time for investors to jump back into those names, Wells Fargo said in a note to clients.