Missing a $1,200 or $600 stimulus check? There may still be a way to claim it

As new $1,400 stimulus checks are sent to millions of Americans, some may still be wondering why they have not received money from the first two sets of direct payments.

The U.S. government has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks — for up to $1,200, $600 and $1,400 — over the past year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first stimulus payments, for as much as $1,200 per person, were authorized by Congress last spring. Meanwhile, the $600 and $1,400 payments were signed off on more recently, in December and March, respectively.

The direct payments are aimed at individuals and families below certain income thresholds. Generally, those with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for singles, $112,500 for heads of households and $150,000 for married couples who file jointly are eligible for full payments.

More from Personal Finance:

About 127 million $1,400 stimulus checks have been sent

Using tax-deferred savings can help you get that $1,400 stimulus check

How to make sure you don't miss $1,400 stimulus checks in the mail

The checks are phased out for incomes above those levels. Those terms vary per stimulus check.

If you did not receive any money from the previous checks — or if you received less than you were due — you can still try to claim the money from the U.S. government.

This tax season, a recovery rebate credit has been added to returns in order for people to file for any unpaid stimulus check funds.

But you need to send in a 2020 federal tax return in order to get that money. That's true even if you are not required to file a return, according to the IRS.

If you received any money through the first or second stimulus checks, you also need to know exactly how much was paid.