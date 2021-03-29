These stocks are smart value plays for a post-Covid cyclical recovery, Stifel says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
eBay's headquarters in San Jose, California, U.S.
Bloomberg |  Getty Images

The outperformance of value and cyclical stocks has become one of the top stories on Wall Street in recent months, and investment firm Stifel said the trend is just getting started.

The firm said in a note to clients that several factors, including rising interest rates and a stabilizing dollar, point to a continued outperformance for value stocks as the U.S. economy emerges from the Covid pandemic. Stifel also put together a list of its favorite value plays in each sector.

