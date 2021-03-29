This CEO is giving $500 bonuses to workers who get a Covid vaccine: ‘Incenting people is the right thing to do’

Since Bolthouse Farms CEO Jeff Dunn announced his plans to give all of his 1,800 full-time hourly employees at the company's California plant a $500 bonus for getting the Covid-19 vaccine, he's been getting a lot of inquiries. "Some of our competitors, some other folks in the [San Joaquin Valley] have called just to find out about it, because I think everyone's grappling with how do you motivate? Nobody wants to mandate" or spend extra money, Dunn, CEO of the plant-based beverage company tells CNBC Make It. But Dunn says in the end, "incenting people to get vaccinated was clearly the right thing to do and sent the right message."

Jeff Dunn, chairman and CEO of Bolthouse Farms Credit: Bolthouse Farms

Bolthouse has vaccinated more than a 1,000 of its 1,800 employees since holding its first vaccination clinic on Feb. 26 for employees 65 and older. Since March 12 it has had weekly clinics. "We're getting it done, which makes us all feel really good," Dunn says. Bolthouse's target was to vaccinate 65% of its employees and Dunn believes they will surpass that goal soon. Another reason for the incentive is that the staff of Bolthouse's Bakersfield plant is about 80% Hispanic, Dunn says.

Bolthouse Farms employees at the company's Covid vaccine clinic in Bakersfield, California. Credit: Bolthouse Farms