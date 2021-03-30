These companies could benefit from Biden's infrastructure push, Bank of America says

President Joe Biden gestures as he answers a question during his first formal news conference as president in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 25, 2021.

The expected multi-trillion infrastructure plan from President Joe Biden could provide another tailwind to semiconductor stocks, Bank of America said in a note to clients.

Biden is expected to unveil the first of a two-part spending proposal Wednesday, focused on infrastructure upgrades. That topic has been a major theme of Biden's campaign and early presidency and the "Build Back Better" approach/