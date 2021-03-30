Cisco CEO says the U.S. and China should find ways to co-exist

The United States and China should find ways to work together as it will serve the two countries well, said Chuck Robbins, the chief executive of Cisco.

President Joe Biden's administration will likely try to engage with Beijing more than the previous administration did, through robust discussions around pressing issues, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"I think there will be attempts to find solutions and I think the United States is also going to work very closely with our allies around the world," Robbins said. "It is in the best interest of both China and the United States, for these two countries to actually figure out how we co-exist and how we work effectively together around the world. I think this administration realizes that."

Still, the priority for the administration right now is to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination rollout efforts, the Cisco CEO said.