Covid cases, vaccinations on the rise as U.S. officials urge continued caution

Amid growing fears of a fourth wave of U.S. Covid-19 cases, government officials urged Americans to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she had a feeling of "impending doom" during a press conference on Monday and urged Americans to "just hold on a little longer." Later in the day, President Joe Biden said that the "war against Covid-19 is far from won" as he condemned behavior likely to spread infections and said some states should pause their reopening plans.

At the same time, a new CDC study of vaccinated health-care workers showed that one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine was 80% effective in preventing coronavirus infections, and 90% two weeks after the second dose. The pace of daily vaccinations is nearing 3 million shots administered per day.

U.S. Covid-19 cases

About 66,000 new Covid-19 cases are being reported in the U.S. each day, based on a seven-day average of Johns Hopkins University data that has been ticking upward. That figure is far below January's peak of about 250,000 daily cases but more in line with the summer surge, when daily cases peaked near 70,000 in late July.