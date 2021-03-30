Global leaders call for a pandemic treaty, saying another outbreak is 'only a matter of time'

A staff member checks information of a woman who just finishes her quarantine at a quarantine center on March 16, 2020 in Shanghai, China.

Global leaders jointly called for a pandemic treaty Tuesday, arguing that the Covid-19 crisis had posed the "greatest challenge for the global community since the late 1940s."

The joint letter, published in newspapers around the world, was signed by more than 20 global leaders and officials from Europe, Africa, South Africa and Asia, including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Today, as we are together in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, we are equally united in the hope that we can build a more robust international health architecture that provides better protection for future generations," the signatories said.

"There will also be pandemics and other serious health crises in the future. No national government or multilateral organization can face such a threat alone. It is only a matter of time when the time comes again."

The World Health Organization's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as well as European Council President Charles Michel, one of the first officials to call for an international agreement aimed at tackling future pandemics, also signed the letter.

They are set to comment further on a potential treaty at a WHO press briefing on Tuesday morning ahead of the WHO's expected presentation of its joint investigation with China into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is largely expected to reiterate initial findings presented last month.

In February, the WHO-China team of experts reported that the coronavirus "most likely" originated in animals before spreading to humans and dismissed a theory that the disease had been leaked by a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

There were unanswered questions over whether the team had been able to fully investigate the matter, however, given delays in the investigation (the team of experts led by WHO went to China in early 2021, more than a year after the pandemic first emerged) and China's acute sensitivity over the pandemic.

Beijing has refuted accusations that it withheld information and was slow to warn global health agencies of the new coronavirus when it emerged, and has vehemently denied that it was to blame for the initial outbreak that has gone on to severely damage the global economy and kill nearly 2.8 million people so far.

According to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press, the conclusion of the joint WHO-China study set to be released later Tuesday will reiterate its initial findings that the virus most likely originated in animals, and will propose further investigation into every scenario — except for the lab leak hypothesis.