Head of busiest U.S. port urges companies to pick up their cargo more quickly to ease Covid congestion

The head of the Port of Los Angeles on Tuesday urged companies to pick up their shipments in a more expedited manner to help ease congestion.

"The container dwell time is much higher than it was pre-pandemic," Executive Director Gene Seroka said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," referring to the length of time a container spends at the port.

"We're asking our importers to pick up the cargo as quickly as they can, devan the products and return those containers back to the port," added Seroka, who has led the busiest container port in North America since 2014.

Volumes at the Port of Los Angeles have risen during the coronavirus pandemic after an initial slowdown; in February, it saw its seventh straight month of year-over-year increases in the number of twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, it processed.

"The time it takes for the importer to pick up their cargo at the port is now over four days, but it's off its high of five days sitting under dwell," Seroka said, adding there's been progress in other metrics, too.

"Truck turn times — the amount of time that it takes a trucker to move in and out of the port to drop off and pick up containers — has decreased to 77 minutes from 88 back in December. So we're starting to see some of the trending in the right direction," he said.