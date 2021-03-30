Here's how the Archegos fallout will hurt Nomura and Credit Suisse, according to JPMorgan
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021.
Arnd Wiegmann | Reuters
The hits to Nomura and Credit Suisse from the fire sale of a hedge fund client could take a bite out of shareholder's pocketbooks, according to analysts from JPMorgan.
Reports from CNBC and other outlets have pointed to Archegos Capital Management, a family office run by Bill Hwang, as the party responsible for a massive sell-off in several stocks last week.
Those declines occurred when Archegos was unable to meet its margin requirements, forcing banks to sell blocks of shares and, in some cases, take a major loss on the trades.