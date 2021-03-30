‘We’re not out of the woods’: How commercial property could spark a financial shock

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund has raised concerns over commercial property and the risk it could pose to financial stability, as the sector faces a series of challenges on the back of the coronavirus crisis.

These include the fact that many non-essential retailers were forced to shut their doors as economies across the world locked down in response to the pandemic. In addition, many employees began to mostly work from home, and online shopping surged. It has raised questions about the future of physical stores, whether companies will move to smaller offices, if retailers will need bigger logistic warehouses, and ultimately how all of this will impact rents.

"Going forward, I don't think we are out of the woods yet for a couple of reasons," Fabio Natalucci, deputy director of the monetary and capital markets department, told CNBC on Friday.

"One is that, historically, if you go back to the financial crisis there was a difference in time between how equity markets, for example, reacted ... So, they dropped sharply, and they recovered in 2008, but the realization of losses in the commercial real estate took longer."

Transaction volumes and prices in commercial property sank in the second quarter of 2020, after the first coronavirus lockdowns were imposed. The sector has recovered somewhat since then — mainly in Asia, where restrictions have mostly been lifted for some time — but the sector remains under a lot of pressure.

"There is a huge amount of uncertainties about the outlook, the economic outlook, so understanding what is conjectural here and what is going to be structural is going to be crucial," Natalucci added.