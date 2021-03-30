Senate Democrats propose capital-gains tax at death with $1 million exemption

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 26, 2021.

A group of Senate Democrats issued a proposal Monday to tax unrealized capital gains of wealthy estates at death.

The plan comes as President Joe Biden prepares to unveil a major infrastructure plan that's expected to be financed largely by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

The group of senators — including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Mass.; Chris Van Hollen, Md.; Cory Booker, N.J.; Sheldon Whitehouse, R.I.; and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. — proposed getting rid of the so-called "step-up in basis" and taxing the capital gains of unsold assets at death.

Current rules let assets like stocks pass to heirs without capital-gains tax on their appreciation in value. Assets also pass to heirs at current market price instead of the owner's original cost, known as a step-up in basis.

The senators called the current framework a "government subsidy for inherited wealth," in a discussion draft of the Sensible Taxation and Equity Promotion (STEP) Act, authored by Van Hollen.

"It is absurd that our tax code allows many of our country's wealthiest people to get away with never paying a cent in taxes on millions or even billions in capital gains income, while working people pay taxes on every check they receive," Sanders said.