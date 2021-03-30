UBS says $140 trillion will pour into clean energy — and picks the global stocks to cash in

UBS has estimated that around $140 trillion of investment will be spent on decarbonizing the world's energy supply by 2050 and named a number of stocks set to benefit.

2050 is the year many countries have set as a deadline to become carbon neutral, in order to meet targets set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Clean energy currently makes up 15% of the total consumed globally, but UBS said this needed to top 55% for the world to achieve net-zero emissions. In a note published Thursday, the analysts said that while the predicted energy transition might be a "once-in-a-generation" investment opportunity, there were "countless" ways to play the theme.

The following 10 stocks were among UBS's top picks: