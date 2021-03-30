10-year Treasury yield hits 14-month highs, topping 1.77%

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.77% on Tuesday, as coronavirus vaccine rollouts and planned infrastructure spending boosted expectations of a broad economic recovery and rising inflation.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.772% at 4:40 a.m. ET. It last traded around this level in January 2020.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.456%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The rise in yields comes a day ahead of President Joe Biden revealing details of his infrastructure plan. The recovery package will include up to $3 trillion in spending across a swathe of sectors in an effort to bolster the U.S. economy.

HSBC strategists said in a note published Monday that "stimulus and any infrastructure plan are likely to prove to be a sugar rush for the economy given the secular headwinds."