Virgin Galactic unveils 'VSS Imagine,' the first of its next-generation spaceship series

In this article SPCX

GNPK

NSH

VACQ

NPAUU

SRACU

HOLUU

SPCE

The first SpaceShip III vehicle, VSS Imagine. Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic on Tuesday unveiled the latest spacecraft addition to its fleet, VSS Imagine, with the spacecraft representing the first of its next-generation SpaceShip III class of vehicles. The rollout of VSS Imagine gives the space tourism company a second spacecraft to begin testing, as Virgin Galactic continues to work through final development testing of VSS Unity, with its next spaceflight test expected in May. "For us to make the business start to scale, at the places that we're aspiring towards, we need two things: We need many more ships than we have right now and we also need the ships that we bring forward to be built in a way that they're able to be maintained in a way that we can have much quicker [turnaround times between flights] than what we have with Unity," Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier told CNBC. VSS Imagine is the third spacecraft the company has built,. The VSS Enterprise was destroyed in a fatal test flight accident in 2014, while the VSS Unity has flown two spaceflights, most recently in February 2019. Colglazier emphasized that VSS Imagine "has been designed in a way that's taken the learnings we've had from all the flight testing on Unity." "That allows us to access things in the right way — we know what things need to be tackled on a routine basis, so that we can give people easy access," Colglazier said. Shares of Virgin Galactic was down 1.4% in premarket trading from its previous close of $29.21 a share.

The SpaceShip III class

Virgin Galactic

Colglazier said the VSS Imagine is the first of the company's SpaceShip III generation, adding that it is already it is "pivoting the manufacturing team to get to work" on the next spacecraft, which has been named VSS Inspire. The biggest improvement between the SpaceShip II and SpaceShip III classes is the turnaround time, both in terms of manufacturing each spacecraft and the amount of maintenance needed between each flight, Colgalzier said. SpaceShip III was designed with a more "modular" approach than the previous generation, as Colglazier noted that VSS Unity "was basically built in place," which is "just a slower process." "The SpaceShip III class, they're built in components — assemblies are created in parallel," he said. Virgin Galactic President Mike Moses defined the "modular" advances of VSS Imagine as breaking production down into sections: "The fuselage, cabin, the wing body, the flat plane form of the wings, and then the tail booms – all were built separately." The company has yet to identify how many SpaceShip III vehicles it plans to build, but Coglazier said more spacecraft will be needed to fulfill the company's demand backlog. Virgin Galactic also plans to reopen ticket sales fully after flight test with founder Sir Richard Branson, expected this summer. But while SpaceShip III features a variety of improvements, Colglazier said it's still "a fairly handcrafted piece," and manufacturing does not yet have what "I call production level tooling." Virgin Galactic has created a new internal program called the Delta class, which the company is designing with the goal of being able to "build spaceships in parallel." While the Delta class will functionally be the same as the SpaceShip III vehicles, Colglazier said the Deltas are "where I think we hit scale on the manufacturing front."

Virgin Galactic

Additionally, Virgin Galactic is evaluating possible partners "to effectively accelerate our next mothership program," Colglazier said. Virgin Galactic has one carrier aircraft, or "mothership," called VMS Eve. Colglazier said last month the company will need to build more to reach its targeted flight rates. He believes it's likely Virgin Galactic could "find some great partnerships" among aerospace companies to build the next carrier aircraft, as opposed to the company building "its own dedicated mothership assembly factory."

Work continues toward May test flight

Virgin Galactic pilots walk to the company's SpaceShipTwo Unity spacecraft, attached to the jet carrier aircraft Eve. Virgin Galactic

Moses said Virgin Galactic is addressing the electromagnetic interference issue that delayed the second attempt of its December spaceflight test to May. "You can never completely eliminate EMI — it's an artifact of aerospace electrical systems — but we could really take the source of it down quite a bit and so that's what the team has been busy doing," Moses said. Electromagnetic interference was the root cause of its December flight abort. Moses said Virgin Galactic has made changes to some of its "electronic components, as well as on the sensors that those components then read and use to tell what's happening" on VSS Unity. "We've implemented both of those changes, we've tested them out on the ground. Now we're installing them into the ship," Moses said. "We'll run a full end-to-end check on the ship and, assuming those results are good, we look like we're still on track for that May target."

Colglazier's view of the space SPAC boom

Virgin Galactic