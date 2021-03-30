What to watch today: Stock futures fall after Dow record as yields jump

In this article FNF

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures dropped Tuesday as the 10-year Treasury yield hit a 14-month high in early trading. On Monday, the Nasdaq dropped and the S&P 500 fell from the previous session's record close. The Dow bucked Monday's downdraft, closing at another record despite weakness in bank stocks caught in the fallout of the Archegos Capital Management margin call chaos. (CNBC) The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.77% early Tuesday, taking out another January 2020 high, as Covid vaccine rollouts and planned infrastructure spending boosted hopes of a broad U.S. economic recovery. However, the move also stoked inflation fears and put growth stocks under pressure because higher rates erode the value of future profits and squeeze market valuations. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, Tuesday brings the January S&P/Case-Shiller home price index at 9 a.m. ET. March consumer confidence is out at 10 a.m. ET. Today's after-the-bell earnings include Lululemon (LULU), Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp. (PVH), BlackBerry (BB), and Chewy (CHWY). (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

McCormick & Co. (MKC) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 72 cents per share, beating estimates. Revenue exceeded expectations as well. The spice and condiment maker also raised its full-year forecast, as the pandemic continues to see more consumers cooking at home. McCormick shares gained 2.1% in the premarket. Albertsons (ACI) announced a wide-ranging partnership with Alphabet-owned Google to integrate a variety of Google services to enhance the shopping experience for the supermarket chain's customers. T-Mobile US (TMUS) will end its TVision live television service at the end of April. The wireless carrier will instead offer its customers discounts to subscribe to Google's YouTube TV service. FactSet (FDS) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share, missing estimates by 2 cents, while revenue was in line with Wall Street forecasts. The financial information provider also predicted full-year adjusted earnings of $10.75 to $11.15 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $11.17. DraftKings (DKNG) announced the acquisition of sports betting and content company VSiN for an undisclosed amount. DraftKings shares jumped 1% premarket.

WATERCOOLER