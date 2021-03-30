Xiaomi launches its first foldable phone and camera chip as it looks to challenge Samsung

GUANGZHOU, China — Xiaomi launched its first foldable phone on Tuesday as it looks to push further into the premium end of the smartphone market and challenge the likes of Samsung.

The Mi Mix Fold has an 8.01-inch display when fully open. And when closed, it has a screen on the back. It also contains the Surge C1, Xiaomi's first in-house camera chipset.

Other key features include:

Four speakers made by Harman Kardon.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

5G-connectivity.

Triple-lens camera.

The Mi Mix Fold will start at 9,999 Chinese yuan ($1,521) and go up to 10,999 ($1,673). A special edition version of the phone with a special ceramic casing will retail at 12,999 yuan ($1,978).

Xiaomi follows a number of smartphone makers including Samsung and Huawei into the foldable phone category.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said the slew of foldable smartphones, "reflects the urgency" from phone makers to differentiate their premium devices.

"This remains a highly experimental segment where Samsung is leading the charge and it is interesting to see all the different approaches from various players," Wood said.

"Foldables remain an experimental niche. Although Xiaomi's new device will generate lots of interest, it is still unclear how to take the design concept to mass-market consumers. I expect several more generations of experimentation."