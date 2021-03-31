Asia-Pacific markets mixed; Chinese factory activity data for March ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday as investors waited for the release of Chinese economic data.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.76% in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.83%. South Korea's Kospi was fractionally lower.

Shares in Australia were higher as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.02%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded 0.13% higher.

In corporate developments, shares of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 0.46% in morning trade. That came after the firm announced it will temporarily suspend production at its No. 1 plant in Ulsan, South Korea, from April 7 to 14.

In a statement, Hyundai said the suspension was due to "supply conditions" of semiconductor parts for the front view camera system of the Kona sport utility vehicle as well as power electric modules for the Ioniq 5.

On the economic data front, China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is expected to be out at around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.