Biden aims to narrow racial inequities as part of his infrastructure and jobs programs

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 29, 2021.

The Biden administration aims to reduce racial inequities in transportation, housing and job training as part of its more than $2 trillion infrastructure plan outlined Wednesday.

President Joe Biden will make the case for his second major legislative initiative during a speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Through the package, the White House hopes to create millions of jobs, revitalize American transportation and make buildings and utilities more resilient against climate change.

The plan includes several proposals designed to curb longstanding racial inequities exacerbated by transportation projects and zoning policies around the country. It would also invest in historically Black colleges and universities, along with job training programs for marginalized communities.

The Biden administration push to include racial equity plans in the recovery package follows passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that aimed to better distribute economic relief and health-care resources to communities of color hurt most by the pandemic. The unemployment rate for Black and Hispanic Americans was higher than the rate for all workers in February, according to government data, and Black and Hispanic households faced a higher risk of eviction than white households as of late last year, according to a Brookings Institution survey released in December.