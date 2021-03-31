Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says he is shocked by the speed of crypto adoption

Billionaire bitcoin investor Michael Novogratz told CNBC on Wednesday that even his bullish outlook for the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by major institutions wasn't aggressive enough.

The Galaxy Digital CEO has been a high-profile proponent of crypto assets, arguing that increased acceptance by companies, financial institutions and investment funds would spur demand.

The latest example comes from Goldman Sachs, which is planning to offer crypto investment options to its wealth management clients in the second quarter.