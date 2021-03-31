Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says he is shocked by the speed of crypto adoption

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Michael Novogratz
Anjali Sundaram | CNBC

Billionaire bitcoin investor Michael Novogratz told CNBC on Wednesday that even his bullish outlook for the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by major institutions wasn't aggressive enough.

The Galaxy Digital CEO has been a high-profile proponent of crypto assets, arguing that increased acceptance by companies, financial institutions and investment funds would spur demand.

The latest example comes from Goldman Sachs, which is planning to offer crypto investment options to its wealth management clients in the second quarter.

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProCramer says young investors should own these 3 stocks with earnings growth
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProBarry Sternlicht, who started six SPACs, hopes the 'public is not led to slaughter' in bad deals
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProTom Lee says cyclical companies are 'the new growth stocks' during Covid recovery
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More