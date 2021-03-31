CDC director says Covid variant from U.K. is becoming the predominant strain in many parts of the U.S.

The highly contagious variant first identified in the U.K. is starting to become the predominant strain in many regions of the U.S., the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases circulating across the nation, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a White House news briefing on the pandemic. It is the predominant strain in at least five regions, she added.

The U.K. identified B.1.1.7, which appears to more deadly and spread more easily than other strains, last fall. It has since spread to other parts of the globe, including the U.S., which has identified 11,569 cases across 51 jurisdictions as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.

Florida has the most confirmed cases of the new variant, according to a map of the CDC data, followed closely by Michigan, Wisconsin and California. Public health officials say they are working as quickly as possible to identify more cases.

Walensky said Wednesday she expects to see more infections in the U.S. due to the transmissibility of the B.1.1.7 variant. She urged the public to continue to practice pandemic safety measures, such as washing hands, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.