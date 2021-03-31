Early April could be a bullish opportunity for the stock market, says Bank of America
Key Points
- April is typically a good time for stocks, but the first 10 days could be especially bullish.
- Bank of America technical research strategist Stephen Suttmeier says late March into April is a bullish seasonal opportunity, based on historic trading patterns.
- The S&P 500 is poised to move higher and the next resistance area could be 4,065 to 4,080, Suttmeier said.
A man walks past the charging bull statue near the New York Stock Exchange.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
Early April could be a good time for the stock market, if historical patterns hold.
Bank of America technical research strategist Stephen Suttmeier writes that the period form late March into April is a bullish seasonal opportunity in the stock market, and the month of April itself has been positive for stocks.