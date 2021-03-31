Elon Musk tapped to join board of Endeavor Group, owner of UFC and Miss Universe contest

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla, waves while arriving to a discussion at the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Elon Musk is about to increase his already hefty workload.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and founder of The Boring Company and Neuralink, has been nominated to join the board at Endeavor Group Holdings, according to a filing by the company on Wednesday.

Endeavor began as a talent agency started by one of Hollywood's most recognizable agents, Ari Emanuel. Through a series of mergers and acquisitions, the company has become a media and entertainment conglomerate that owns and manages live events including UFC, the Miami Open, New York Fashion Week, Frieze art fairs and the Miss Universe international beauty pageant.

Now, Endeavor is planning to go public and wants Musk, the world's second-richest person, as one of its 11 directors.

"Mr. Musk was selected to serve on our board of directors because of his professional background and experience running a public company, his previously held senior executive-level positions, his service on other public company boards and his experience starting, growing and integrating businesses," Endeavor said in its IPO filing

Musk, who still has to be elected to the board, is allowed to serve as a director for a public company despite a settlement with the SEC that caused him to step down as Tesla's chairman and pay a fine in 2018. That punishment stemmed from a Musk tweet that said he was considering taking Tesla private.