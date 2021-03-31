EPA dismisses key science advisors appointed by Trump administration

Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), wears a protective mask while being sworn in during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said Wednesday he will dismiss members of two key science advisory committees picked by former President Donald Trump, a move he said will help restore scientific integrity and trust in the agency.

The decision will oust researchers with The Science Advisory Board and the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee whose work helped advance the Trump administration's rollback of environmental regulations in favor of fossil fuel producers.

The move is also part of the Biden administration's broader effort to restore morale and scientific integrity at the EPA after Trump, who dismissed the scientific consensus that humans are causing climate change and sought to make the agency more favorable to deregulation.

For instance, the agency recently re-established a webpage dedicated to climate change that Trump deleted four years ago.

And in a memo to staff last week, Regan said the EPA is reviewing years of environmental policies and decisions by the Trump administration to see where scientific data might have been purposefully manipulated or suppressed.