Ford slashes vehicle production at seven plants in North America due to chip shortage

Ford Motor is significantly cutting production at seven plants in North America due to an ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips, including facilities that produce its highly profitable pickup trucks.

The actions vary by plant but range from overtime shift cancellations to facilities being closed for up to three weeks from April through June.

The impacted plants are in Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and Ontario, Canada. They produce a wide-range of products – from F-150 pickups and vans to the Ford Explorer SUV and Ford Escape crossover.

