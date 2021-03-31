Free with Covid vaccine: Krispy Kreme, marijuana, beer and more

With almost every adult nearly eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, businesses are doing their part to motivate the masses.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering anyone with proof of a Covid vaccination a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

In Cleveland, Chagrin Cinemas is giving out free popcorn through the end of April to moviegoers with a vaccination card and Market Garden Brewery is offering 10-cent beers to the first 2,021 adults who bring their completed card.

The Mint Dispensary in Arizona offered a free cannabis edible to anyone that had one or both shots during the month of March.

And, the Greenhouse of Walled Lake, a marijuana dispensary in Walled Lake, Michigan, is giving anyone over the age of 21 with proof of vaccination a free pre-rolled joint. The "Pot for Shots" promotion is a "way of saying thank you for helping to end this pandemic and getting us back to normal," the dispensary said.

More from Personal Finance:

New batch of $1,400 stimulus payments is coming

Here's what workers miss the most about office life

When will you be able to get vaccinated at work?

In an attempt to sweeten the deal for its own workers, Bangor Savings Bank recently said it will pay $500 to employees who are fully vaccinated.

Employers such as AT&T, Instacart, Target, Trader Joe's, Chobani, Petco, Darden Restaurants, McDonald's and Dollar General are among a growing list of other companies giving workers time off and extra money to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

AutoZone is also offering a one-time incentive of $100 for getting the shots.

Kroger is awarding employees $100 in store credit in addition to a one-time $100 payment for taking the vaccine. Publix said it will give associates a $125 gift card to use in the store after they get both doses.