Investors see higher interest rates as the biggest threat to stocks, expect 10-year yield to hit 2%

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 16, 2020 in New York City.

Wall Street investors largely view higher interest rates as the biggest threat to derail the rally in stocks, according to a new CNBC survey.

As a part of CNBC's Quarterly Report, we polled more than 100 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money about where they stood on the markets for the rest of 2021. The survey was conducted from March 22 to March 30.

Nearly half of the respondents said rising interest rates could hurt stocks the most going forward.

About 3 in 10 cited another wave of new coronavirus infections, and 24% said higher taxes would be the biggest hurdle for the market.