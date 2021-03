LONDON — UBS on Wednesday upgraded Apple stock to a buy rating and raised its price target from $115 to $142 per share.

Apple shares closed Tuesday's session at $119.90, down 9.64% year to date, with Big Tech having taken the brunt of the market jitters on rising bond yields.

In a new research note, UBS gave three fundamental reasons why investors should snap up the tech giant's stock, as the Swiss lender upgraded it from a neutral rating.