Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation gets neutral rating at Morningstar: Strategies are 'below industry standards'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Cathie Wood
Source: CNBC

Ark Invest's quest for big returns in its flagship fund, Ark Innovation, may only appeal to investors able to stomach the potential risk of heavy losses, according to Morningstar.

The firm just slapped a neutral rating on the popular exchange-traded fund managed by Cathie Wood.

A Morningstar analyst told CNBC the firm's approach to risk management is "below industry standards."

