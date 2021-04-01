GM's first quarter sales up 3.9% on strong consumer demand

A customer looks at a General Motors Co. Chevrolet vehicle for sale at a car dealership in Colma, California, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

DETROIT – General Motors' vehicle sales were buoyed by strong consumer demand in the first quarter as fleet sales cratered and an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage shuttered some assembly plants.

The Detroit automaker said Thursday it sold 642,250 vehicles during the first three months of the year, up 3.9% compared to a year earlier, when Covid-19 started forcing dealerships and auto plants to shutter in March.

GM is among the first major automakers to report first-quarter sales on Thursday. Analysts expect sales across the industry to be up about 8% or 9% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

GM said retail sales to individual consumers increased 19% in the first quarter, while fleet sales to corporate and government clients declined 35% from a year earlier. The automaker expects consumer demand to remain resilient throughout this year.