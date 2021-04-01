Wrecks, DUIs and low credit scores: Here's how much they can drive up the cost of your car insurance

Ah, the joys of the open road and carefree driving, until something happens that makes it cost even more.

There are events — i.e., accidents, arrests for driving under the influence, a lapse in coverage — that can drive up the cost of your car insurance. By how much? It depends on a variety of factors, including where you live and the infraction or circumstance that causes the premium to spike.

"Drivers in certain parts of the country are paying considerably more for their auto insurance, especially after certain life events," said certified financial planner Stephen Kates, insurance analyst for Bankrate.

Auto insurance generally eats up a small portion of a person's budget: an average of 2.4%, according to a report from Bankrate. Part of it depends on the car you drive and your coverage, as well as your driving history — and even your credit score.

The average annual premium paid by drivers is $1,674, although that can vary widely from state to state, the research shows. For instance, the average in Maine is $965, while in Louisiana, it's $2,724. And even within states, there can be broad variance.

As for how much things like accidents and other incidents can push premiums higher, the most expensive event is adding a teen driver to your policy, according to Bankrate. The average additional cost is $1,662.