Planning to invest your $1,400 stimulus check? Why a Roth IRA may make sense

A new set of $1,400 stimulus checks may tempt some recipients who don't really need the money to instead dabble in the stock market.

Depending on your goals, a brokerage account may not be your best bet, some experts say.

A third round of direct payments was authorized by Congress and President Joe Biden last month through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The payments are up to $1,400 per person, plus $1,400 per eligible child or adult dependent.

Like the first two direct checks, the money is designed for individuals and families who meet certain income and other requirements.

And as with those past payments, the money is not necessarily targeted. So the funds will go to people who have been hit hard by the pandemic, as well as those whose incomes have not been interrupted.

For people in the latter camp, it may be tempting to try to make the money grow.

A recent survey from Deutsche Bank found that many young retail investors who already use online brokerage platforms plan to spend part of their money on stocks.

How much those investors planned to allocate to the markets varied by age, the survey found.

Those between ages 25 and 34 planned to spend 50% of their stimulus checks on stocks. That went down to 40% of the money for 18- to 24-year-olds and 37% for 35- to 54-year-old investors.

The urge to invest has prompted experts to try to steer investors to make wise decisions with the money.