MLB discussing options for Atlanta All-Star game following Georgia voting law

The Battery is a lively venue featuring shops, bars and restaurants from local chefs at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves MLB team as the facility is currently closed while sports are on quarantine during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Atlanta, Georgia on April 18, 2020.

Major League Baseball is discussing the status of its 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta as more corporations publicly oppose a new voting law recently passed in Georgia.

The league is gathering feedback from teams and executives about the matter before coming to a decision on relocating the game. Baseball's midsummer event is scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves home field.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told The Associated Press the league expects to have "substantive conversations" with MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark about moving the game. But Manfred didn't go into detail about MLB's plan or its stance on the new law.

"I am talking to various constituencies within the game and I'm just not going beyond that in terms of what I would consider or not consider," Manfred said.

Georgia lawmakers passed a bill that will overhaul state elections. The new law adds guidelines around mail-in ballots, voter registration and provides state officials more authority around how elections are operated. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the changes into law on March 25.

Critics of Georgia's new voting laws say it will suppress votes, especially among people of color in underserved areas. In an interview with ESPN, President Joe Biden criticized the changes, calling it "Jim Crow on steroids." The president added he would support moving the MLB All-Star Game.

Kemp defended the law when he appeared Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell," saying it gives more people the chance to vote on weekends. Kemp also said calls to move the All-Star game is "ridiculous" in an interview with Fox News.