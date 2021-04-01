UBS says these stocks could climb if Congress passes Biden’s infrastructure plan

Wind turbines at the San Gorgonio Pass wind farm, owned by NextEra Energy Inc., in Whitewater, California, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

President Joe Biden's ambitious infrastructure package could spell big upside for a handful of stocks in the semiconductor, broadband and industrials industries, UBS told clients Thursday.

Chief U.S. equity strategist Keith Parker screened the broad Russell 3000 to arrive at about 200 U.S. stocks with significant revenue exposure to Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Based on that analysis, UBS recommends investors stay overweight industrials across most subindustries and metals. The brokerage likes the technology space, especially relevant semiconductor stocks that could be beneficiaries of a wide broadband rollout under the Biden plan.