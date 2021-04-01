Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: GE, Apple, Carnival, Netflix, Disney & more

Michael Bloom
  • Guggenheim reiterated its buy on Amazon.
  • Jefferies initiated Uber as buy.
  • Deutsche Bank added Facebook to the fresh money list.
  • UBS downgraded Goldman Sachs to neutral from buy.
  • Citi initiated Carnival as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs reiterated its sell on Apple.
  • BTIG initiated MicroStrategy as buy.
  • Barclays initiated Fisker as equal weight.
  • Bernstein upgraded Gilead to outperform from market perform.
  • Wolfe initiated Amazon and Facebook and Alphabet as outperform.
  • Piper resumed Netflix as overweight.
  • Bank of America named Disney a top pick.
  • RBC named General Electric a top pick.
A woman wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, runs with Cruise Ships docked in the background at the port of Long Beach, California on April 11, 2020.
Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

