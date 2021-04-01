Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: GE, Apple, Carnival, Netflix, Disney & more
Key Points
- Guggenheim reiterated its buy on Amazon.
- Jefferies initiated Uber as buy.
- Deutsche Bank added Facebook to the fresh money list.
- UBS downgraded Goldman Sachs to neutral from buy.
- Citi initiated Carnival as buy.
- Goldman Sachs reiterated its sell on Apple.
- BTIG initiated MicroStrategy as buy.
- Barclays initiated Fisker as equal weight.
- Bernstein upgraded Gilead to outperform from market perform.
- Wolfe initiated Amazon and Facebook and Alphabet as outperform.
- Piper resumed Netflix as overweight.
- Bank of America named Disney a top pick.
- RBC named General Electric a top pick.
A woman wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, runs with Cruise Ships docked in the background at the port of Long Beach, California on April 11, 2020.
Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: