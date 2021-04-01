Uber is a top reopening trade with bookings expected to pop 24% this year, Jefferies says

Uber is one of the best reopening trades available as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout sparks a rebound in bookings and as it cements a leading position in the delivery market, according to Jefferies.

Analyst Brent Thill told clients in a note published Thursday that Uber is "one of our top internet picks for vaccine-driven economic re-openings." He predicts significant gains for the stock over the next 12 months.

Shares rose 1.75% in premarket trading following the Jefferies recommendation.