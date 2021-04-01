UBS picks 19 emerging market stocks as 'winners' this year
Brazil right now is in the middle of a "credit revolution," Cramer said. That’s why he likes some of the country’s banks, including Banco Bradesco.
Photo: Mauricio Lima | AFP | Getty Images
UBS has identified 19 stocks in emerging markets that are poised to perform strongly over the next 12 months, capitalizing on the trend of sustainable investing.
More than $30 trillion of global assets under management is invested in environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, according to the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, a collaboration of membership organizations focused on sustainable investing.
In a note Monday, UBS analysts highlighted that despite their growing global popularity, sustainable strategies account for less than 1% of assets under management in emerging markets.
However, they suggested that momentum is picking up, and these stocks are best placed to capitalize on it: