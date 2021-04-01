Why Tom Lee says investors should be rotating out of ‘hyper-growth stocks’
Tom Lee
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Tom Lee said Thursday that he sees new evidence suggesting investors should move away from some of the biggest pandemic-era stock winners.
The co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors pointed to Thursday's closing level for Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, the VIX volatility index. It set a new 52-week low during the session and closed around 17.3, which Lee said is "something you haven't seen since Covid."