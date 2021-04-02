Capitol Hill on lockdown after police say vehicle rammed into two officers

A member of the National Guard walks as the House of Representatives takes up debate of U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2021.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown Friday after a vehicle rammed into two U.S. Capitol Police officers, according to law enforcement.

Both officers were injured, according to the Capitol Police, and a suspect is in custody. The officers and suspect have been transported to the hospital, the agency said.

At least one person was shot, according to a spokesperson for the Washington D.C. Fire and EMS Department, though it's not yet known if the person was shot by police or is an officer. The victim's condition is not yet known, they added.

The incident occurred at North Barricade vehicle access point along Constitution Avenue, the Capitol Police said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.