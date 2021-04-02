Chinese electric car start-ups Nio and Xpeng defy first quarter weakness with March surprise

Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng stands next to the company's P7 electric sedan as he addresses media at the 2020 Beijing auto show.

BEIJING — Two of China's U.S.-listed electric car start-ups beat market expectations in their March deliveries, with both companies setting quarterly records.

Xpeng said Thursday it delivered 5,102 cars in March, beating implied deliveries of 4,262 cars for that month. The company delivered a total of 13,340 vehicles in the first quarter, topping its guidance of 12,500 for the period.

Nio announced deliveries of 7,257 vehicles in March, marking 20,060 cars for the first three months of the year — the most for any quarter, according to the company.

That falls within Nio's original first quarter guidance of 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles. Nio had lowered the forecast last week to 19,500 cars after announcing a five-day factory closure due to a shortage in semiconductors.