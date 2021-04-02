Extreme E: Your essential guide to all-new motorsport series live on Sky Sports ahead of first XPrix

Legendary off-road racer and YouTube star Ken Block prepares to take the wheel of Extreme Es E-SUV to take part in the Grand Prix of Qiddiya finale of the Dakar 2020, on January 17, 2020.

The first-ever season of a unique, brand new motorsport, Extreme E, gets under way live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Don't know what it's all about? Then read on — here are all the main questions answered by Sky Sports presenter David Garrido.

So, exactly what is this 'Extreme E'?

Extreme E is an exciting new motorsport, racing all-electric SUVs off-road in five different venues across diverse, challenging terrains. These venues are located in some of the most remote places on earth, and they've been chosen because these places have been devastated by the effects of climate change.

As such, as well as the sporting spectacle, Extreme E is deliberately set out to highlight the destruction of the planet and inspire people, companies and locations to take positive steps in climate action. The use of electric vehicles is part of the solution, and also a chance for teams and manufacturers to test and showcase their latest automotive technology.

This sport is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, a Spanish businessman previously involved in Formula 1 with drivers such as Romain Grosjean and who also founded Formula E, the all-electric single-seater city-center series.

Who is involved?

There are nine teams, each with one male and female driver (gender equality being another pillar of Extreme E), including famous names from many different motorsports.

We have three Formula 1 world champions as team owners — Lewis Hamilton (X44), Nico Rosberg (Rosberg X Racing) and Jenson Button (JBXE) who is also a driver himself.

Also among the driver line-up are former world rally champions Sébastien Loeb who won nine straight titles between 2004 and 2012 and twice-winner Carlos Sainz who has three Dakar Rally crowns.

Rallycross is represented mainly by Swedish trio Johan Kristoffersson, Timmy Hansen and Mattias Ekström who between them have won the last five world titles.

As for other British interest, Jamie Chadwick is the current W Series champion and a development driver with Williams F1, while Catie Munnings lifted the Ladies Trophy at the European Rally Championship in 2016. The other Briton involved is Oli Bennett, who won seven out of nine races in the 2017 British Rallycross Championship.

Behind the scenes, there are further F1 links with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown as Andretti United's team principal, while Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer at Red Bull Racing, and ex-driver Jean-Eric Vergne are both with Veloce Racing.

How does the racing work?

All the action takes place over two days. On Saturday all the teams will do two qualifying runs of the course, with the male and female driver each driving a lap and a changeover (known as 'The Switch') in between. Each of these runs will total roughly 18 kilometers, and their combined times will produce an order.



From that order, the fastest three teams will go through to the first semi-final race on Sunday, the middle three teams battle it out in another semi dubbed the 'Crazy Race' and the slowest three teams will race in 'The Shootout'. From that first semi, the top two finishers progress through to the final, joined by the winner of the Crazy Race. In the final, quite simply the winner of the race is crowned the XPrix winner.

Points are awarded by placing, as you go from first (XPrix winner) to ninth place (third finisher in 'The Shootout').

There are other unique features to spice up the racing yet further, such as 'Hyperdrive': whoever performs the longest jump on the first jump of each race is awarded an additional boost of speed, and that team also gets an extra championship point.

No fans will be in situ at the races (to keep the series' carbon footprint to a minimum), but the 'Gridplay' feature lets them vote for their favorite driver to gain grid advantage. The team who receives the most votes can select its grid position for the final, but if they're not in it, they can gift their votes to another team of their choice. The team with the second-most votes gets second choice of grid spot, and so on.

As part of Extreme E's sustainability drive, each vote also includes a micro-payment towards the master charity / Legacy Programme. (More on this later.)

Where are the venues for the races?

Strap yourselves in, this is going to be quite some global expedition.

There are five different venues for the races in Extreme E's inaugural season, all themed around different remote locations and related environmental issues. They start in AlUla in Saudi Arabia for the Desert XPrix in early April, then head to Lac Rose in Senegal in late May for the Ocean XPrix.

Then there's a gap of roughly three months before round 3 in Greenland on the Russell Glacier near Kangerlussuaq (Arctic XPrix) at the end of August, and after that we head south — to Santa Maria, Belterra in the Pará region of Brazil for the Amazon XPrix in October and finally Tierra del Fuego in Argentina for the Glacier XPrix in mid-December.