So you got vaccinated: Here's why you can't let your guard down yet to stay safe

Finally getting your Covid vaccine may feel like a relief and the first step toward going back to pre-pandemic life — but the hard truth is that it's not an excuse to let your guard down just yet.

In fact, experts say that we're at a watershed moment in the pandemic.

CDC director Dr. Rachelle Walensky said that the U.S. is facing "impending doom" due to a rise in cases and hospitalizations, during a press briefing Tuesday, even as vaccination eligibility is expanding. (To date, about 30% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.)

So while the says it's OK for fully vaccinated people to hang out with other vaccinated people indoors without a mask and even for fully vaccinated people to get together maskless with people from another household who haven't been vaccinated (so long as they're not at an increased risk of severe illness or death), many safety measures are still as important as ever.

Even for those who are vaccinated, avoiding medium or large-sized gatherings, delaying travel, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance when in public are a must, according to experts.

Here's why risks still remain even after you've been vaccinated: