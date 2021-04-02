Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in March 2021 as the accelerating pace of Covid-19 vaccinations continued to fuel hiring in the leisure and hospitality and at state and local governments.

The construction industry also posted a strong March as the housing market stayed healthy and building activity resumed following the winter months.

The Labor Department reported Friday that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 916,000 last month, the best monthly print since August. The unemployment rate continued its steady decline to 6%.

The increase in total payroll employment was better than the net gain of 675,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had forecast. Though regular trading in the U.S. stock market will be closed on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday, Dow futures were up more than 150 points just before 9 a.m. ET.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for March jobs based on data contained in the employment report.

Leisure and hospitality, which one year ago saw some of the worst of the pandemic's layoffs, had the largest net gain by far for the month at 280,000 jobs added. Nearly two-thirds of the increase was in food services and drinking places (up 176,000), but arts, entertainment and recreation added 64,000.

Though the strong hiring numbers for the sector in March follow an even-larger net gain of 384,000 in February, employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 3.1 million, or 18.5%, since February 2020.