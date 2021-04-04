Bank of America says the market is in striking distance of a sell signal
Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 5, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.
As reopening optimism keeps pushing the stock market to all-time highs, it's almost time to sell, according to a Bank of America market gauge with a strong short-term track record.