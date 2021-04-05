These stocks are the best buys in the internet sector, says Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney

This illustration photo shows a person checking the Facebook app on a smartphone in Los Angeles, March 1, 2021.

The internet sector may not be broadly attractive to investors in the near term, but some of the biggest stocks in the space are positioned to be long-term winners, according to Evercore ISI.

Evercore strategist Mark Mahaney and a team of analysts initiated coverage of the internet sector on Monday.

The group of stocks is full of companies that performed well in 2020 as investors piled into growth names, but have slowed this year as the reopening trade took center stage.