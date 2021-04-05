Strong earnings growth could mask trouble signs ahead, Citi's Levkovich says

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
Tobias Levkovich
Chris Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The stock market may be about to enter a tougher environment based on earnings, according to Citigroup chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich.

Levkovich said that for the first quarter, negative preannouncements are at a 25-year low compared to positive ones, and earnings growth expectations have increased to 23% from 15% over the past few months.

But trouble could be lurking ahead.

