Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft shares soar to all-time highs

Shares of Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft each hit all-time highs Monday as investors rotated away from cyclical stocks and poured back into growth.

Facebook surged as much as 4% to briefly trade at $310.77 per share. Alphabet gained as much as 4% to hit $2,213 apiece, while Microsoft was up 3.1% to trade at $249.75.

The gains came amid broader market sentiment, boosted by strong U.S. job growth last month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 400 points to an all-time high.

The tech companies' peers also were boosted early Monday. Shares of Apple were up as much as 2.1%, while Amazon was up 1.9%.

Tesla, meanwhile, continued to pop on production and delivery figures that broadly beat expectations. The company's stock was up as much as 7%.

Alphabet was also likely boosted after the Supreme Court sided with Google against Oracle in a long-running copyright dispute over the software used in Android. Morgan Stanley also wrote in a Monday note that its analyst, Brian Nowak, said the Google parent company was "a favored pick at ~13x '22 EBITDA with several upside drivers — dark horse travel trade, surging YouTube trends, continued Google Cloud Platform top-line traction, and potential margin upside with opex discipline."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.