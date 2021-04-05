GameStop shares drop as much as 14% after Reddit-driven name plans a $1 billion stock sale

Shares of GameStop tumbled by double digits at one point on Monday after the video game retailer said it may sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares following a historic Reddit-fueled short squeeze.

GameStop saw its stock drop as much as 14% to around $164.81 apiece after announcing a stock offering of up to 3.5 million shares. The stock last traded down about 4% at $183 a share. The company said it intends to use the proceeds to further accelerate its e-commerce transformation as well as for general corporate purposes and further strengthening its balance sheet.

The offering is viewed as a way for the retailer to capitalize on its recent jaw-dropping rally prompted by a band of Reddit-obsessed retail traders who targeted heavily shorted stocks. GameStop surged 400% in a week in January to above $400 a share amid the massive short squeeze.

At the very beginning of the year, GameStop, a brick-and-mortar retailer, traded at less than $20 a share.